We Analyzed the Future Direction of Analog Devices Inc. (ADI), Here is What We Found

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) went up by 0.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $167.87. The company’s stock price has collected 1.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/10/21 that Analog Devices to Participate in NASDAQ Investor Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ :ADI) Right Now?

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 40.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ADI is at 1.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Analog Devices Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $183.53, which is $15.75 above the current price. ADI currently public float of 367.64M and currently shorts hold a 11.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADI was 3.28M shares.

ADI’s Market Performance

ADI stocks went up by 1.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.76% and a quarterly performance of 12.08%, while its annual performance rate touched 44.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.09% for Analog Devices Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.78% for ADI stocks with a simple moving average of 17.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADI stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for ADI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ADI in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $185 based on the research report published on May 20th of the current year 2021.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to ADI, setting the target price at $160 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

ADI Trading at 5.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.37%, as shares surge +14.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADI rose by +1.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $161.00. In addition, Analog Devices Inc. saw 13.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADI starting from ROCHE VINCENT, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $164.20 back on Jun 01. After this action, ROCHE VINCENT now owns 27,598 shares of Analog Devices Inc., valued at $1,642,000 using the latest closing price.

Mahendra-Rajah Prashanth, the SVP, Finance & CFO of Analog Devices Inc., sale 6,750 shares at $165.18 during a trade that took place back on May 27, which means that Mahendra-Rajah Prashanth is holding 15,162 shares at $1,114,988 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.08 for the present operating margin

+58.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Analog Devices Inc. stands at +21.79. The total capital return value is set at 9.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.11. Equity return is now at value 13.00, with 7.30 for asset returns.

Based on Analog Devices Inc. (ADI), the company’s capital structure generated 45.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.33. Total debt to assets is 25.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.