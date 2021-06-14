Wall Street Pummels Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) After Recent Earnings Report

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) went up by 0.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.34. The company’s stock price has collected -4.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/08/21 that Conagra Brands Announces Details Of Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter Earnings Release, Webcast And Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE :CAG) Right Now?

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.35 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CAG is at 0.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Conagra Brands Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $39.13, which is $1.79 above the current price. CAG currently public float of 478.10M and currently shorts hold a 2.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CAG was 3.17M shares.

CAG’s Market Performance

CAG stocks went down by -4.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.45% and a quarterly performance of 0.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.62% for Conagra Brands Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.98% for CAG stocks with a simple moving average of 2.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CAG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CAG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $42 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CAG reach a price target of $34, previously predicting the price at $38. The rating they have provided for CAG stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 05th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to CAG, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on June 22nd of the previous year.

CAG Trading at -1.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares sank -2.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAG fell by -4.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.04. In addition, Conagra Brands Inc. saw 2.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAG starting from JANA PARTNERS LLC, who sale 2,811,853 shares at the price of $37.60 back on May 06. After this action, JANA PARTNERS LLC now owns 8,051,004 shares of Conagra Brands Inc., valued at $105,725,673 using the latest closing price.

BROWN THOMAS K, the Director of Conagra Brands Inc., sale 11,000 shares at $37.54 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that BROWN THOMAS K is holding 21,954 shares at $412,940 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.65 for the present operating margin

+29.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Conagra Brands Inc. stands at +7.60. The total capital return value is set at 11.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.80. Equity return is now at value 14.60, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Based on Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG), the company’s capital structure generated 126.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.94. Total debt to assets is 44.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 115.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.