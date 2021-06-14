The Chart for SOS Limited (SOS) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) went up by 10.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.88. The company’s stock price has collected 5.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/01/21 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of SOS Limited of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 1, 2021 – SOS

Is It Worth Investing in SOS Limited (NYSE :SOS) Right Now?

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 38.40 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SOS is at 0.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for SOS Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.00. Today, the average trading volume of SOS was 40.26M shares.

SOS’s Market Performance

SOS stocks went up by 5.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.07% and a quarterly performance of -42.08%, while its annual performance rate touched 132.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.59% for SOS Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.34% for SOS stocks with a simple moving average of 22.21% for the last 200 days.

SOS Trading at 5.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.88%, as shares surge +34.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOS rose by +9.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +128.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.52. In addition, SOS Limited saw 159.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.06 for the present operating margin

+25.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for SOS Limited stands at +9.72. The total capital return value is set at 29.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.32. Equity return is now at value 37.50, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Based on SOS Limited (SOS), the company’s capital structure generated 5.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.61. Total debt to assets is 5.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.59.