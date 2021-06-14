The Chart for Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) went down by -0.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $175.37. The company’s stock price has collected -4.35% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 13 hours ago that 21 Stocks for the Next Phase of the Oil Rebound

Is It Worth Investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE :PXD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PXD is at 1.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 26 analysts out of 36 who provided ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $201.21, which is $35.16 above the current price. PXD currently public float of 214.81M and currently shorts hold a 2.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PXD was 2.39M shares.

PXD’s Market Performance

PXD stocks went down by -4.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.31% and a quarterly performance of -1.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 68.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.02% for Pioneer Natural Resources Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.56% for PXD stocks with a simple moving average of 30.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PXD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PXD stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for PXD by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for PXD in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $185 based on the research report published on May 21st of the current year 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PXD reach a price target of $178. The rating they have provided for PXD stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 13th, 2021.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to PXD, setting the target price at $190 in the report published on May 06th of the current year.

PXD Trading at 4.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PXD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares surge +7.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PXD fell by -4.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $159.38. In addition, Pioneer Natural Resources Company saw 43.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PXD starting from Grillot Larry R., who sale 500 shares at the price of $166.13 back on Mar 17. After this action, Grillot Larry R. now owns 11,223 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company, valued at $83,067 using the latest closing price.

Hall Jerome D JR, the EVP, Operations of Pioneer Natural Resources Company, sale 3,000 shares at $163.35 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Hall Jerome D JR is holding 50,333 shares at $490,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PXD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.52 for the present operating margin

+10.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pioneer Natural Resources Company stands at -2.85. The total capital return value is set at 3.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.38. Equity return is now at value -4.20, with -2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD), the company’s capital structure generated 30.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.28. Total debt to assets is 16.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.