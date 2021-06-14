The Chart for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK) went down by -1.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.64. The company’s stock price has collected -1.69% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE :CIK) Right Now?

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.02 x from its present earnings ratio.

Today, the average trading volume of CIK was 816.02K shares.

CIK’s Market Performance

CIK stocks went down by -1.69% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.69% and a quarterly performance of 5.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 31.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.75% for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.20% for CIK stocks with a simple moving average of 8.63% for the last 200 days.

CIK Trading at 0.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares sank -1.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIK fell by -1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.53. In addition, Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. saw 10.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.