Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) went up by 0.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $197.58. The company's stock price has collected -0.74% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ :TXN) Right Now?

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TXN is at 1.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for Texas Instruments Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $201.21, which is $12.23 above the current price. TXN currently public float of 921.28M and currently shorts hold a 1.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TXN was 4.55M shares.

TXN’s Market Performance

TXN stocks went down by -0.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.83% and a quarterly performance of 8.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 51.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.71% for Texas Instruments Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.31% for TXN stocks with a simple moving average of 13.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TXN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TXN stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for TXN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TXN in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $225 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to TXN, setting the target price at $220 in the report published on February 23rd of the current year.

TXN Trading at 0.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.37%, as shares surge +5.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXN fell by -0.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $186.71. In addition, Texas Instruments Incorporated saw 14.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXN starting from Roberts Mark T., who sale 6,630 shares at the price of $183.29 back on May 14. After this action, Roberts Mark T. now owns 22,586 shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated, valued at $1,215,243 using the latest closing price.

Whitaker Darla H, the Sr. Vice President of Texas Instruments Incorporated, sale 30,658 shares at $177.41 during a trade that took place back on Feb 11, which means that Whitaker Darla H is holding 42,646 shares at $5,439,054 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.92 for the present operating margin

+62.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Texas Instruments Incorporated stands at +38.50. The total capital return value is set at 37.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 36.93. Equity return is now at value 69.60, with 32.90 for asset returns.

Based on Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN), the company’s capital structure generated 77.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.66. Total debt to assets is 36.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.28.