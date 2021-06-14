Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) went down by -3.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.70. The company’s stock price has collected -6.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/03/21 that Frontier Airlines to Participate in UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Virtual Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :ULCC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.33. ULCC currently public float of 28.52M and currently shorts hold a 4.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ULCC was 1.02M shares.

ULCC’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.73% for Frontier Group Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.32% for ULCC stocks with a simple moving average of -8.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ULCC

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ULCC reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for ULCC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 26th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to ULCC, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on April 26th of the current year.

ULCC Trading at -8.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ULCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.94%, as shares sank -6.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ULCC fell by -6.85%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.90. In addition, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. saw -1.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ULCC starting from Pineda Patricia Salas, who sale 2,694 shares at the price of $19.00 back on Apr 06. After this action, Pineda Patricia Salas now owns 51,190 shares of Frontier Group Holdings Inc., valued at $51,186 using the latest closing price.

Dempsey James G., the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Frontier Group Holdings Inc., sale 97,447 shares at $19.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 06, which means that Dempsey James G. is holding 21,394 shares at $1,851,493 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ULCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-38.00 for the present operating margin

-31.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. stands at -18.00. The total capital return value is set at -15.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.15.

Based on Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC), the company’s capital structure generated 842.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.39. Total debt to assets is 73.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 675.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.70.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.