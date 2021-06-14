New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) went down by -0.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.48. The company’s stock price has collected 2.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/10/21 that NewRez Appoints Raj Singh as Chief Risk Officer

Is It Worth Investing in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE :NRZ) Right Now?

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NRZ is at 1.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for New Residential Investment Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.39, which is $1.26 above the current price. NRZ currently public float of 413.00M and currently shorts hold a 1.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NRZ was 6.38M shares.

NRZ’s Market Performance

NRZ stocks went up by 2.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.63% and a quarterly performance of 1.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 51.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.93% for New Residential Investment Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.23% for NRZ stocks with a simple moving average of 15.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NRZ stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for NRZ by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NRZ in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $12 based on the research report published on March 25th of the current year 2021.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NRZ reach a price target of $10.50. The rating they have provided for NRZ stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 18th, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to NRZ, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

NRZ Trading at 4.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +9.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRZ rose by +2.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.64. In addition, New Residential Investment Corp. saw 11.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRZ starting from Nierenberg Michael, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $10.10 back on Apr 19. After this action, Nierenberg Michael now owns 357,028 shares of New Residential Investment Corp., valued at $1,010,000 using the latest closing price.

Tyson Alan L., the Director of New Residential Investment Corp., purchase 10,000 shares at $7.72 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that Tyson Alan L. is holding 149,158 shares at $77,184 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-38.69 for the present operating margin

+79.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Residential Investment Corp. stands at -96.34. The total capital return value is set at -1.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.50.

Based on New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ), the company’s capital structure generated 511.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.65. Total debt to assets is 81.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 271.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 21.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.04.