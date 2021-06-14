Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS)

QTS Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS) went down by -0.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $78.65. The company’s stock price has collected 21.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/11/21 that Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of CNST, EQT, FFWM, TGRF, MDP, MMAC, QTS, SLCT, FBNC, USCR

Is It Worth Investing in QTS Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE :QTS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for QTS is at 0.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for QTS Realty Trust Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $76.54, which is -$3.05 below the current price. QTS currently public float of 60.41M and currently shorts hold a 13.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QTS was 1.13M shares.

QTS’s Market Performance

QTS stocks went up by 21.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.70% and a quarterly performance of 27.12%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.35% for QTS Realty Trust Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.00% for QTS stocks with a simple moving average of 23.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QTS stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for QTS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for QTS in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $78 based on the research report published on June 10th of the current year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QTS reach a price target of $78. The rating they have provided for QTS stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on June 09th, 2021.

QTS Trading at 19.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.44%, as shares surge +25.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QTS rose by +21.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.95. In addition, QTS Realty Trust Inc. saw 26.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QTS starting from Williams Chad L., who sale 2,400 shares at the price of $67.02 back on Apr 23. After this action, Williams Chad L. now owns 225,627 shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc., valued at $160,854 using the latest closing price.

Williams Chad L., the Chief Executive Officer of QTS Realty Trust Inc., sale 6,330 shares at $67.08 during a trade that took place back on Apr 22, which means that Williams Chad L. is holding 225,627 shares at $424,625 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.10 for the present operating margin

+26.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for QTS Realty Trust Inc. stands at -0.58. The total capital return value is set at 2.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.14. Equity return is now at value -2.90, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Based on QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS), the company’s capital structure generated 6.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.33. Total debt to assets is 2.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.15.