Is Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY) a Keeper?

Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) went down by -1.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.27. The company’s stock price has collected 8.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/08/21 that Colony Capital Announces Rebrand as DigitalBridge

Is It Worth Investing in Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE :CLNY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLNY is at 1.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Colony Capital Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.44, which is $0.37 above the current price. CLNY currently public float of 464.54M and currently shorts hold a 13.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLNY was 3.16M shares.

CLNY’s Market Performance

CLNY stocks went up by 8.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.84% and a quarterly performance of 13.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 228.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.84% for Colony Capital Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.60% for CLNY stocks with a simple moving average of 57.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLNY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLNY stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for CLNY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CLNY in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $11 based on the research report published on June 04th of the current year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLNY reach a price target of $6.25. The rating they have provided for CLNY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 22nd, 2021.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to CLNY, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on December 03rd of the previous year.

CLNY Trading at 15.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.77%, as shares surge +27.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLNY rose by +8.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +179.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.07. In addition, Colony Capital Inc. saw 65.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLNY starting from Hedstrom Mark M., who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $2.80 back on Aug 17. After this action, Hedstrom Mark M. now owns 722,727 shares of Colony Capital Inc., valued at $69,980 using the latest closing price.

Ganzi Marc C, the CEO & President of Colony Capital Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $2.70 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Ganzi Marc C is holding 148,889 shares at $269,660 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.88 for the present operating margin

+5.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Colony Capital Inc. stands at -289.41. The total capital return value is set at -2.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.23.

Based on Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY), the company’s capital structure generated 315.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.91. Total debt to assets is 39.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 524.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.