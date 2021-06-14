Here’s Our Rant About RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) went up by 3.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.00. The company’s stock price has collected -4.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that RLX CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against RLX Technology Inc.

Is It Worth Investing in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE :RLX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for RLX Technology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $137.31. RLX currently public float of 947.78M and currently shorts hold a 2.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RLX was 9.47M shares.

RLX’s Market Performance

RLX stocks went down by -4.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.90% and a quarterly performance of -45.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.90% for RLX Technology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.65% for RLX stocks with a simple moving average of -36.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLX stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for RLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RLX in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $20 based on the research report published on March 12th of the current year 2021.

China Renaissance, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RLX reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for RLX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 22nd, 2021.

RLX Trading at -10.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.59%, as shares sank -8.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLX fell by -4.24%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.81. In addition, RLX Technology Inc. saw -67.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.34 for the present operating margin

+39.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for RLX Technology Inc. stands at -3.35. The total capital return value is set at 0.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.15.

Based on RLX Technology Inc. (RLX), the company’s capital structure generated 67.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.30. Total debt to assets is 25.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.96.

The receivables turnover for the company is 53.60 and the total asset turnover is 1.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.