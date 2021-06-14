8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) went up by 4.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.17. The company’s stock price has collected 16.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/03/21 that Platform Housing Group Elevates Employee and Customer Engagement With 8×8 XCaaS

Is It Worth Investing in 8×8 Inc. (NYSE :EGHT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EGHT is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for 8×8 Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $35.14, which is $8.86 above the current price. EGHT currently public float of 106.88M and currently shorts hold a 17.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EGHT was 1.34M shares.

EGHT’s Market Performance

EGHT stocks went up by 16.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.48% and a quarterly performance of -23.72%, while its annual performance rate touched 89.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.91% for 8×8 Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.59% for EGHT stocks with a simple moving average of 1.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGHT

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EGHT reach a price target of $39. The rating they have provided for EGHT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 20th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to EGHT, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

EGHT Trading at -6.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.48%, as shares surge +9.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGHT rose by +16.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.00. In addition, 8×8 Inc. saw -21.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGHT starting from Sipes David, who purchase 43,000 shares at the price of $23.47 back on Jun 07. After this action, Sipes David now owns 518,728 shares of 8×8 Inc., valued at $1,009,210 using the latest closing price.

Cota Germaine, the Chief Accting Off./Treasurer of 8×8 Inc., sale 1,037 shares at $24.39 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Cota Germaine is holding 48,246 shares at $25,289 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.10 for the present operating margin

+56.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for 8×8 Inc. stands at -31.10. The total capital return value is set at -24.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.41. Equity return is now at value -97.20, with -24.10 for asset returns.

Based on 8×8 Inc. (EGHT), the company’s capital structure generated 252.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.60. Total debt to assets is 59.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 243.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.03.