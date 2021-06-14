Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU) went up by 1.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.83. Press Release reported on 06/07/21 that Energy Fuels to Present at LD Micro Invitational on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 as Hall of Fame Presenter

Is It Worth Investing in Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX :UUUU) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Energy Fuels Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.17, which is -$0.15 below the current price. UUUU currently public float of 138.39M and currently shorts hold a 12.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UUUU was 4.21M shares.

UUUU’s Market Performance

UUUU stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.94% and a quarterly performance of 18.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 356.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.71% for Energy Fuels Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.42% for UUUU stocks with a simple moving average of 75.91% for the last 200 days.

UUUU Trading at 15.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UUUU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.93%, as shares surge +33.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UUUU remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +308.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.51. In addition, Energy Fuels Inc. saw 65.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UUUU starting from HIGGS DENNIS LYLE, who sale 21,575 shares at the price of $8.26 back on May 27. After this action, HIGGS DENNIS LYLE now owns 321,638 shares of Energy Fuels Inc., valued at $178,111 using the latest closing price.

HIGGS DENNIS LYLE, the Director of Energy Fuels Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $8.80 during a trade that took place back on Apr 08, which means that HIGGS DENNIS LYLE is holding 343,213 shares at $17,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UUUU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1485.34 for the present operating margin

-195.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energy Fuels Inc. stands at -1675.27. The total capital return value is set at -16.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.58.

Based on Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.49. Total debt to assets is 0.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 283.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.26.