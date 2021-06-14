Can Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) Remain Competitive?

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) went down by -1.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.75. The company’s stock price has collected 0.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/26/21 that Aegis Capital Corp. Acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $40 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Ordinary Shares for Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)

Is It Worth Investing in Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ :METX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

METX currently public float of 24.87M and currently shorts hold a 13.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of METX was 8.33M shares.

METX’s Market Performance

METX stocks went up by 0.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.50% and a quarterly performance of -63.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -90.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.90% for Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.75% for METX stocks with a simple moving average of -68.18% for the last 200 days.

METX Trading at -37.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought METX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, as shares sank -24.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, METX rose by +0.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0945. In addition, Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. saw -51.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for METX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.68 for the present operating margin

+30.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. stands at -45.82. Equity return is now at value 119.40, with -33.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.