Can Corteva Inc. (CTVA) Remain Competitive?

Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) went down by -0.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.98. The company’s stock price has collected -3.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/04/21 that Corteva at Deutsche Bank Basic Materials Virtual Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Corteva Inc. (NYSE :CTVA) Right Now?

Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Corteva Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $49.84, which is $4.46 above the current price. CTVA currently public float of 743.24M and currently shorts hold a 1.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTVA was 3.25M shares.

CTVA’s Market Performance

CTVA stocks went down by -3.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.42% and a quarterly performance of -5.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 64.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.83% for Corteva Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.95% for CTVA stocks with a simple moving average of 10.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTVA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CTVA by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CTVA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $42 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2021.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTVA reach a price target of $54. The rating they have provided for CTVA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 19th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to CTVA, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on February 05th of the current year.

CTVA Trading at -4.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares sank -3.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTVA fell by -3.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.36. In addition, Corteva Inc. saw 15.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTVA starting from Eathington Samuel R, who purchase 3,290 shares at the price of $45.57 back on May 13. After this action, Eathington Samuel R now owns 3,290 shares of Corteva Inc., valued at $149,925 using the latest closing price.

GAJARIA RAJAN, the EVP, Business Platforms of Corteva Inc., purchase 2,600 shares at $49.67 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that GAJARIA RAJAN is holding 59,628 shares at $129,141 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.33 for the present operating margin

+35.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corteva Inc. stands at +5.18. The total capital return value is set at 3.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.88. Equity return is now at value 4.10, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Corteva Inc. (CTVA), the company’s capital structure generated 6.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.18. Total debt to assets is 3.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.