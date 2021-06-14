A Lesson to Learn: The Home Depot Inc. (HD)

The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) went up by 0.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $345.69. The company’s stock price has collected -0.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 06/12/21 that Home Depot and Lowe’s have 30% share of a home improvement market that’s heading toward $1 trillion

Is It Worth Investing in The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE :HD) Right Now?

The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.66 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HD is at 1.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 21 analysts out of 36 who provided ratings for The Home Depot Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $348.72, which is $34.81 above the current price. HD currently public float of 1.06B and currently shorts hold a 1.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HD was 4.28M shares.

HD’s Market Performance

HD stocks went down by -0.08% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.97% and a quarterly performance of 13.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 29.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.56% for The Home Depot Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.45% for HD stocks with a simple moving average of 8.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HD stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for HD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HD in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $319 based on the research report published on May 19th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HD reach a price target of $288. The rating they have provided for HD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 09th, 2021.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to HD, setting the target price at $310 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

HD Trading at -2.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.32%, as shares sank -4.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HD fell by -0.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $314.62. In addition, The Home Depot Inc. saw 17.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HD starting from Padilla Hector A, who sale 204 shares at the price of $315.92 back on May 25. After this action, Padilla Hector A now owns 7,887 shares of The Home Depot Inc., valued at $64,448 using the latest closing price.

Lennie William G., the Executive Vice President of The Home Depot Inc., sale 32,897 shares at $316.41 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Lennie William G. is holding 40,010 shares at $10,409,078 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.84 for the present operating margin

+32.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Home Depot Inc. stands at +9.74. The total capital return value is set at 45.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 34.27. Equity return is now at value 957.60, with 21.60 for asset returns.

Based on The Home Depot Inc. (HD), the company’s capital structure generated 1,316.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.94. Total debt to assets is 61.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,248.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 51.83 and the total asset turnover is 2.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.