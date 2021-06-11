Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation (YAC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:YAC) went up by 1.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.40. The company’s stock price has collected 0.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 32 min ago that A Flying Taxi Start-Up and E-Commerce Play Will Ride a New $5 Billion Blank-Check Wave

Is It Worth Investing in Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation (NYSE :YAC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

YAC currently public float of 34.50M and currently shorts hold a 0.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YAC was 121.64K shares.

YAC’s Market Performance

YAC stocks went up by 0.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.20% and a quarterly performance of -1.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.67% for Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.68% for YAC stocks with a simple moving average of -1.12% for the last 200 days.

YAC Trading at 0.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.45%, as shares surge +1.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YAC rose by +1.54%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.78. In addition, Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation saw -2.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YAC

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.81.