Why Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (PTIX)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX) went up by 13.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.00. The company’s stock price has collected 2.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/29/21 that Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of $13.2 Million Public Offering and Uplisting to Nasdaq
Is It Worth Investing in Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :PTIX) Right Now?
Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”
PTIX currently public float of 6.82M and currently shorts hold a 3.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PTIX was 5.23M shares.
PTIX’s Market Performance
PTIX stocks went up by 2.69% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.05% and a quarterly performance of 118.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.27% for Protagenic Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.71% for PTIX stocks with a simple moving average of -65.78% for the last 200 days.
PTIX Trading at -25.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought PTIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.86% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 16.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.37%, as shares sank -11.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.51% lower at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, PTIX rose by +2.69%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.35. In addition, Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. saw 154.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.
Stock Fundamentals for PTIX
The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.