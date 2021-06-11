We Analyzed the Future Direction of Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY), Here is What We Found

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) went up by 0.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.42. The company’s stock price has collected 2.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/04/21 that REPAY to Attend the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference on June 16, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ :RPAY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Repay Holdings Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $29.80, which is $6.0 above the current price. RPAY currently public float of 73.72M and currently shorts hold a 10.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RPAY was 656.68K shares.

RPAY’s Market Performance

RPAY stocks went up by 2.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.38% and a quarterly performance of -5.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.99% for Repay Holdings Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.50% for RPAY stocks with a simple moving average of -0.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPAY stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for RPAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RPAY in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $29 based on the research report published on March 24th of the current year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RPAY reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for RPAY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to RPAY, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on January 20th of the current year.

RPAY Trading at 2.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.79%, as shares surge +9.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPAY rose by +2.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.33. In addition, Repay Holdings Corporation saw -12.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPAY starting from Murphy Timothy John, who sale 25,267 shares at the price of $25.00 back on Jun 08. After this action, Murphy Timothy John now owns 0 shares of Repay Holdings Corporation, valued at $631,675 using the latest closing price.

Barnett Naomi, the Executive Vice President of Repay Holdings Corporation, sale 2,154 shares at $23.01 during a trade that took place back on May 14, which means that Barnett Naomi is holding 60,587 shares at $49,564 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.56 for the present operating margin

+34.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Repay Holdings Corporation stands at -22.43. The total capital return value is set at -4.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.65.

Based on Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY), the company’s capital structure generated 52.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.40. Total debt to assets is 24.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.