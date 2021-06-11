Wall Street Pummels Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) After Recent Earnings Report

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) went up by 4.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.09. The company’s stock price has collected 17.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/05/21 that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE :WMC) Right Now?

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.55 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WMC is at 2.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.25, which is -$0.89 below the current price. WMC currently public float of 60.31M and currently shorts hold a 4.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WMC was 775.17K shares.

WMC’s Market Performance

WMC stocks went up by 17.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 31.85% and a quarterly performance of 25.08%, while its annual performance rate touched 33.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.49% for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.66% for WMC stocks with a simple moving average of 42.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WMC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for WMC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for WMC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $2 based on the research report published on September 03rd of the previous year 2020.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to WMC, setting the target price at $10.50 in the report published on March 18th of the previous year.

WMC Trading at 28.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.22% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.97%, as shares surge +36.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WMC rose by +17.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.40. In addition, Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation saw 26.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WMC starting from Meyer Lisa, who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $2.90 back on Nov 19. After this action, Meyer Lisa now owns 15,807 shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation, valued at $4,345 using the latest closing price.

Murphy Jennifer, the Director, President and CEO of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation, purchase 20,000 shares at $1.96 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Murphy Jennifer is holding 175,000 shares at $39,230 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-253.77 for the present operating margin

+93.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation stands at -476.70. The total capital return value is set at -4.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.91.

Based on Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC), the company’s capital structure generated 1,165.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.10. Total debt to assets is 89.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,021.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 44.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.02.