Wall Street Pummels Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) After Recent Earnings Report

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) went down by -1.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.25. The company’s stock price has collected -0.86% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Get ahead of wintertime blues! Alaska Airlines adds new flights to sun-filled spots

Is It Worth Investing in Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE :ALK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALK is at 1.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Alaska Air Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $83.57, which is $17.27 above the current price. ALK currently public float of 123.98M and currently shorts hold a 1.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALK was 1.51M shares.

ALK’s Market Performance

ALK stocks went down by -0.86% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.98% and a quarterly performance of -1.20%, while its annual performance rate touched 56.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.82% for Alaska Air Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.71% for ALK stocks with a simple moving average of 19.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALK stocks, with MKM Partners repeating the rating for ALK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALK in the upcoming period, according to MKM Partners is $81 based on the research report published on June 10th of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALK reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the price at $49. The rating they have provided for ALK stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 06th, 2021.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to ALK, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on February 22nd of the current year.

ALK Trading at -5.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares surge +0.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALK fell by -0.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.11. In addition, Alaska Air Group Inc. saw 24.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALK starting from KNIGHT JESSIE J JR, who purchase 1,200 shares at the price of $66.26 back on Jun 08. After this action, KNIGHT JESSIE J JR now owns 4,987 shares of Alaska Air Group Inc., valued at $79,511 using the latest closing price.

TILDEN BRADLEY D, the CHAIRMAN of Alaska Air Group Inc., sale 6,500 shares at $69.85 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that TILDEN BRADLEY D is holding 118,027 shares at $454,017 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-47.42 for the present operating margin

-33.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alaska Air Group Inc. stands at -37.13. The total capital return value is set at -21.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.40. Equity return is now at value -37.10, with -8.60 for asset returns.

Based on Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK), the company’s capital structure generated 169.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.84. Total debt to assets is 33.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 121.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.