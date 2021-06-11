Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE:VSH) went down by -0.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.50. The company’s stock price has collected -2.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/25/21 that Vishay Intertechnology Declares Quarterly Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE :VSH) Right Now?

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE:VSH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.10 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VSH is at 1.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.33, which is $3.11 above the current price. VSH currently public float of 144.01M and currently shorts hold a 4.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VSH was 1.04M shares.

VSH’s Market Performance

VSH stocks went down by -2.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.83% and a quarterly performance of -6.40%, while its annual performance rate touched 38.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.19% for Vishay Intertechnology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.36% for VSH stocks with a simple moving average of 9.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSH stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for VSH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VSH in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $30 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VSH reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for VSH stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 15th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to VSH, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on October 07th of the previous year.

VSH Trading at -5.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares surge +2.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSH fell by -2.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.68. In addition, Vishay Intertechnology Inc. saw 11.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSH starting from ZANDMAN MARC, who sale 64,953 shares at the price of $24.67 back on Mar 01. After this action, ZANDMAN MARC now owns 51,433 shares of Vishay Intertechnology Inc., valued at $1,602,391 using the latest closing price.

PAUL GERALD, the President and CEO of Vishay Intertechnology Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $23.74 during a trade that took place back on Feb 26, which means that PAUL GERALD is holding 217,396 shares at $1,187,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.54 for the present operating margin

+23.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. stands at +4.91. The total capital return value is set at 10.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.97. Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH), the company’s capital structure generated 31.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.20. Total debt to assets is 15.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.02.