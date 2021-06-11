Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) went up by 5.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $179.65. The company’s stock price has collected 5.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that GeneTx and Ultragenyx Receive Approval from U.K. Regulatory Agency to Begin Clinical Study of GTX-102 for the Treatment of Angelman Syndrome

Is It Worth Investing in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ :RARE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RARE is at 1.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $153.06, which is $57.04 above the current price. RARE currently public float of 64.62M and currently shorts hold a 7.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RARE was 433.32K shares.

RARE’s Market Performance

RARE stocks went up by 5.29% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.41% and a quarterly performance of -21.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 39.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.86% for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.46% for RARE stocks with a simple moving average of -14.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RARE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RARE stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for RARE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RARE in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $109 based on the research report published on June 04th of the current year 2021.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RARE reach a price target of $144. The rating they have provided for RARE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 06th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to RARE, setting the target price at $151 in the report published on May 06th of the current year.

RARE Trading at -6.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RARE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.67%, as shares sank -6.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RARE rose by +5.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.57. In addition, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. saw -28.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RARE starting from Harris Erik, who sale 393 shares at the price of $113.67 back on May 07. After this action, Harris Erik now owns 26,717 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., valued at $44,672 using the latest closing price.

Huang Dennis Karl, the EVP & Chief Tech Ops Officer of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., sale 363 shares at $113.68 during a trade that took place back on May 06, which means that Huang Dennis Karl is holding 40,506 shares at $41,266 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RARE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-116.93 for the present operating margin

+93.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. stands at -68.84. The total capital return value is set at -24.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.76. Equity return is now at value -22.80, with -13.70 for asset returns.

Based on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE), the company’s capital structure generated 33.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.96. Total debt to assets is 21.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 28.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.83.