The Chart for Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) went up by 29.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.80. The company’s stock price has collected 40.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/09/21 that Yiren Digital Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE :YRD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for YRD is at 0.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Yiren Digital Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.30, which is -$1.52 below the current price. YRD currently public float of 2.56M and currently shorts hold a 8.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YRD was 97.59K shares.

YRD’s Market Performance

YRD stocks went up by 40.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 37.82% and a quarterly performance of 6.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.94% for Yiren Digital Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 39.39% for YRD stocks with a simple moving average of 40.58% for the last 200 days.

YRD Trading at 36.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.29%, as shares surge +44.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YRD rose by +40.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.90. In addition, Yiren Digital Ltd. saw 59.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for YRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.29 for the present operating margin

+72.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yiren Digital Ltd. stands at -17.22. The total capital return value is set at -2.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.82. Equity return is now at value -16.40, with -8.50 for asset returns.

Based on Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD), the company’s capital structure generated 15.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.36. Total debt to assets is 8.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -3.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.48.