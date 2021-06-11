The Chart for CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CNO) went down by -2.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.89. The company’s stock price has collected -5.76% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/03/21 that CNO Financial Group Pledges to Help Create a Racially Equitable Community

Is It Worth Investing in CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE :CNO) Right Now?

CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CNO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CNO is at 1.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for CNO Financial Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $27.00, which is $2.28 above the current price. CNO currently public float of 130.03M and currently shorts hold a 2.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CNO was 943.59K shares.

CNO’s Market Performance

CNO stocks went down by -5.76% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.17% and a quarterly performance of -5.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 55.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.23% for CNO Financial Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.14% for CNO stocks with a simple moving average of 10.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNO stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CNO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CNO in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $25 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNO reach a price target of $19, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for CNO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 01st, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to CNO, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on June 18th of the previous year.

CNO Trading at -5.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares sank -6.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNO fell by -5.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.54. In addition, CNO Financial Group Inc. saw 11.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNO starting from Bhojwani Gary C, who sale 35,433 shares at the price of $26.89 back on May 12. After this action, Bhojwani Gary C now owns 197,104 shares of CNO Financial Group Inc., valued at $952,691 using the latest closing price.

Bhojwani Gary C, the Chief Executive Officer of CNO Financial Group Inc., sale 55,167 shares at $27.02 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Bhojwani Gary C is holding 197,104 shares at $1,490,607 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.86 for the present operating margin

The net margin for CNO Financial Group Inc. stands at +7.90. The total capital return value is set at 5.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.35. Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO), the company’s capital structure generated 72.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.12. Total debt to assets is 12.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56.