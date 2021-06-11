Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Just Got Our Attention

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) went up by 2.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.04. The company’s stock price has collected 16.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/03/21 that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for First Quarter 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ :SHLS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $40.00, which is $9.78 above the current price. SHLS currently public float of 93.10M and currently shorts hold a 8.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SHLS was 1.69M shares.

SHLS’s Market Performance

SHLS stocks went up by 16.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.99% and a quarterly performance of -13.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.47% for Shoals Technologies Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.16% for SHLS stocks with a simple moving average of -7.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHLS stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for SHLS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SHLS in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $40 based on the research report published on May 24th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHLS reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the price at $36. The rating they have provided for SHLS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 20th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to SHLS, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on May 04th of the current year.

SHLS Trading at 0.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.88%, as shares surge +16.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHLS rose by +16.45%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.83. In addition, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. saw -3.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SHLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.24 for the present operating margin

+33.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. stands at +19.24.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.