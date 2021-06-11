Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR) Just Got Our Attention

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SCR) went up by 9.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.00. The company’s stock price has collected 30.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/22/21 that theScore Issues Statement Following the Passing of Bill C-218 by the House of Commons

Is It Worth Investing in Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ :SCR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Score Media and Gaming Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $39.41. SCR currently public float of 26.71M and currently shorts hold a 0.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SCR was 486.54K shares.

SCR’s Market Performance

SCR stocks went up by 30.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 53.92% and a quarterly performance of -15.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 288.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.36% for Score Media and Gaming Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 35.12% for SCR stocks with a simple moving average of 38.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCR stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for SCR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SCR in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $44 based on the research report published on March 23rd of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCR reach a price target of $49. The rating they have provided for SCR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 23rd, 2021.

SCR Trading at 17.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.36%, as shares surge +58.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCR rose by +30.39%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.37. In addition, Score Media and Gaming Inc. saw 80.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-170.07 for the present operating margin

-38.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Score Media and Gaming Inc. stands at -181.05. The total capital return value is set at -71.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -82.63.

Based on Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR), the company’s capital structure generated 133.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.13. Total debt to assets is 49.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.82.