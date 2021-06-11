Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF)

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) went down by -2.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.64. The company’s stock price has collected 2.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/09/21 that Tattooed Chef to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ :TTCF) Right Now?

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 36.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Tattooed Chef Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.00, which is $0.51 above the current price. TTCF currently public float of 37.33M and currently shorts hold a 38.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TTCF was 1.73M shares.

TTCF’s Market Performance

TTCF stocks went up by 2.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 31.60% and a quarterly performance of 8.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 52.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.58% for Tattooed Chef Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.26% for TTCF stocks with a simple moving average of 8.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTCF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTCF stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TTCF by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TTCF in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $17 based on the research report published on December 03rd of the previous year 2020.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTCF reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for TTCF stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 17th, 2020.

TTCF Trading at 17.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTCF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.33%, as shares surge +31.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTCF rose by +2.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.04. In addition, Tattooed Chef Inc. saw -1.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTCF starting from Williamson Daniel James, who purchase 250,000 shares at the price of $10.00 back on Apr 15. After this action, Williamson Daniel James now owns 257,471 shares of Tattooed Chef Inc., valued at $2,500,000 using the latest closing price.

Galletti Salvatore, the President and CEO of Tattooed Chef Inc., sale 800,000 shares at $10.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 15, which means that Galletti Salvatore is holding 31,266,210 shares at $8,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTCF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.18 for the present operating margin

+15.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tattooed Chef Inc. stands at +45.29. The total capital return value is set at 2.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.93.

Based on Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.93. Total debt to assets is 0.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.80.