Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for LiqTech International Inc. (LIQT)

LiqTech International Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) went up by 0.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.70. The company’s stock price has collected 5.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/12/21 that LiqTech International Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in LiqTech International Inc. (NASDAQ :LIQT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LIQT is at 0.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for LiqTech International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $11.33, which is $3.98 above the current price. LIQT currently public float of 19.21M and currently shorts hold a 6.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LIQT was 81.66K shares.

LIQT’s Market Performance

LIQT stocks went up by 5.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.23% and a quarterly performance of -28.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.82% for LiqTech International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.28% for LIQT stocks with a simple moving average of -10.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LIQT

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LIQT reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for LIQT stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on October 16th, 2020.

LIQT Trading at -3.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIQT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.13%, as shares sank -3.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIQT rose by +5.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.25. In addition, LiqTech International Inc. saw -8.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIQT starting from Boswell Peyton, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $7.87 back on Apr 16. After this action, Boswell Peyton now owns 47,160 shares of LiqTech International Inc., valued at $39,350 using the latest closing price.

MEEUSEN RICHARD A, the Director of LiqTech International Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $6.84 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that MEEUSEN RICHARD A is holding 28,000 shares at $20,520 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIQT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.65 for the present operating margin

+9.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for LiqTech International Inc. stands at -43.54. The total capital return value is set at -26.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.02. Equity return is now at value -50.80, with -30.80 for asset returns.

Based on LiqTech International Inc. (LIQT), the company’s capital structure generated 35.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.94. Total debt to assets is 20.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.61.