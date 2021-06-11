Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX)

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) went up by 4.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.34. Press Release reported on 06/03/21 that Evaxion Biotech Reports Preclinical Proof of Concept Data for Evaxion’s AI-powered Vaccine Platform RAVEN for the Design of a Next Generation SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine

Is It Worth Investing in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ :EVAX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $20.50. EVAX currently public float of 9.35M and currently shorts hold a 0.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EVAX was 62.15K shares.

EVAX’s Market Performance

EVAX stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.97% and a quarterly performance of -8.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.61% for Evaxion Biotech A/S. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.49% for EVAX stocks with a simple moving average of -2.52% for the last 200 days.

EVAX Trading at 4.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.04%, as shares surge +23.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVAX remain unchanged, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.67. In addition, Evaxion Biotech A/S saw -30.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EVAX

The total capital return value is set at -202.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -184.40.

Based on Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.28.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.