L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LHX) went up by 0.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $223.87. The company’s stock price has collected -0.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 12 hours ago that Department of Defense Recognizes L3Harris Technologies with Highest Industrial Security Practices Award for 17(th) Consecutive Year

Is It Worth Investing in L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE :LHX) Right Now?

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LHX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 34.06 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LHX is at 0.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for L3Harris Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $239.57, which is $19.18 above the current price. LHX currently public float of 203.87M and currently shorts hold a 1.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LHX was 1.06M shares.

LHX’s Market Performance

LHX stocks went down by -0.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.93% and a quarterly performance of 16.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.58% for L3Harris Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.18% for LHX stocks with a simple moving average of 14.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LHX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LHX stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for LHX by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for LHX in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $225 based on the research report published on May 13th of the current year 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to LHX, setting the target price at $208 in the report published on April 08th of the current year.

LHX Trading at 3.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LHX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares surge +4.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LHX fell by -0.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $217.46. In addition, L3Harris Technologies Inc. saw 16.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LHX starting from Brown William M, who sale 30,353 shares at the price of $217.94 back on Jun 09. After this action, Brown William M now owns 276,456 shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc., valued at $6,615,064 using the latest closing price.

Brown William M, the Chair and CEO of L3Harris Technologies Inc., sale 119,303 shares at $218.39 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Brown William M is holding 306,809 shares at $26,055,124 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LHX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.93 for the present operating margin

+29.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for L3Harris Technologies Inc. stands at +6.16. The total capital return value is set at 7.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.84. Equity return is now at value 6.50, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX), the company’s capital structure generated 37.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.26. Total debt to assets is 21.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.