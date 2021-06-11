Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX)?

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) went down by -3.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.22. The company’s stock price has collected -4.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/13/21 that GoodRx Releases First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :GDRX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for GoodRx Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $42.07, which is $5.7 above the current price. GDRX currently public float of 63.44M and currently shorts hold a 28.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GDRX was 2.42M shares.

GDRX’s Market Performance

GDRX stocks went down by -4.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.18% and a quarterly performance of -14.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.46% for GoodRx Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.79% for GDRX stocks with a simple moving average of -14.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDRX stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for GDRX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GDRX in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $37 based on the research report published on May 28th of the current year 2021.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GDRX reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for GDRX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 06th, 2021.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to GDRX, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on January 25th of the current year.

GDRX Trading at 0.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.61%, as shares surge +25.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDRX fell by -4.04%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.77. In addition, GoodRx Holdings Inc. saw -8.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GDRX starting from NAGJI BANSI, who sale 45,998 shares at the price of $40.07 back on Jun 02. After this action, NAGJI BANSI now owns 29,166 shares of GoodRx Holdings Inc., valued at $1,843,117 using the latest closing price.

Azad Babak, the See Remarks of GoodRx Holdings Inc., sale 70,833 shares at $37.10 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Azad Babak is holding 0 shares at $2,627,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GDRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.55 for the present operating margin

+91.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for GoodRx Holdings Inc. stands at -53.32. The total capital return value is set at -30.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.46. Equity return is now at value -107.30, with -25.40 for asset returns.

Based on GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX), the company’s capital structure generated 99.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.77. Total debt to assets is 47.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 28.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.24.