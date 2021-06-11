Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Anthem Inc. (ANTM)?

Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) went down by -0.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $406.00. The company’s stock price has collected -2.83% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 15 hours ago that Why Rising Healthcare Demand Might Be Bad News for This Health Insurer’s Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Anthem Inc. (NYSE :ANTM) Right Now?

Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ANTM is at 1.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Anthem Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $423.32, which is $39.66 above the current price. ANTM currently public float of 243.20M and currently shorts hold a 1.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ANTM was 1.12M shares.

ANTM’s Market Performance

ANTM stocks went down by -2.83% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.55% and a quarterly performance of 14.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 33.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.49% for Anthem Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.32% for ANTM stocks with a simple moving average of 18.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANTM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANTM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for ANTM by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for ANTM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $399 based on the research report published on June 10th of the current year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANTM reach a price target of $460. The rating they have provided for ANTM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 19th, 2021.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to ANTM, setting the target price at $375 in the report published on March 04th of the current year.

ANTM Trading at 0.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares sank -1.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANTM fell by -2.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $393.27. In addition, Anthem Inc. saw 19.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANTM starting from PERU RAMIRO G, who sale 1,308 shares at the price of $398.02 back on May 24. After this action, PERU RAMIRO G now owns 9,462 shares of Anthem Inc., valued at $520,610 using the latest closing price.

Gallina John E, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Anthem Inc., sale 46,444 shares at $394.89 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Gallina John E is holding 54,320 shares at $18,340,425 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANTM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.33 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Anthem Inc. stands at +3.75. The total capital return value is set at 14.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.85. Equity return is now at value 13.90, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Based on Anthem Inc. (ANTM), the company’s capital structure generated 63.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.74. Total debt to assets is 23.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.