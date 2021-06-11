Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)?

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) went up by 10.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.38. The company’s stock price has collected -10.27% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/09/21 that Aclaris Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :ACRS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACRS is at 0.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.75, which is $13.1 above the current price. ACRS currently public float of 40.49M and currently shorts hold a 4.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACRS was 647.82K shares.

ACRS’s Market Performance

ACRS stocks went down by -10.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.24% and a quarterly performance of -19.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 1143.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.87% for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.18% for ACRS stocks with a simple moving average of 46.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACRS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ACRS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACRS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $40 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2021.

ACRS Trading at -18.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.64%, as shares sank -9.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACRS fell by -10.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +695.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.53. In addition, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. saw 203.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACRS starting from Ali-Jackson Kamil, who sale 9,492 shares at the price of $21.96 back on Jun 03. After this action, Ali-Jackson Kamil now owns 122,196 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc., valued at $208,421 using the latest closing price.

Monahan Joseph, the Chief Scientific Officer of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc., sale 21,790 shares at $21.64 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Monahan Joseph is holding 85,342 shares at $471,437 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-748.52 for the present operating margin

+20.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. stands at -789.17. The total capital return value is set at -77.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -82.06. Equity return is now at value -106.90, with -66.00 for asset returns.

Based on Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS), the company’s capital structure generated 37.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.32. Total debt to assets is 19.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 36.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.87.