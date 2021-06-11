Is Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON) a Keeper?

Iconix Brand Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) went up by 27.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.20. The company’s stock price has collected -6.49% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Iconix Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired in “Go Private” Transaction
Is It Worth Investing in Iconix Brand Group Inc. (NASDAQ :ICON) Right Now?
Plus, the 36-month beta value for ICON is at 2.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Iconix Brand Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”
The average price from analysts is $4.00. ICON currently public float of 13.74M and currently shorts hold a 1.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ICON was 161.61K shares.
ICON’s Market Performance
ICON stocks went down by -6.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.36% and a quarterly performance of -5.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 71.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.80% for Iconix Brand Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 43.63% for ICON stocks with a simple moving average of 102.21% for the last 200 days.
Analysts’ Opinion of ICON
FBR & Co., on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ICON reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $8.50. The rating they have provided for ICON stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 30th, 2017.
Sidoti gave a rating of “Neutral” to ICON, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on September 19th of the previous year.
ICON Trading at 52.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought ICON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.50% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 9.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.82%, as shares surge +93.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.72% upper at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, ICON rose by +19.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +262.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.25. In addition, Iconix Brand Group Inc. saw 94.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.
Stock Fundamentals for ICON
Equity return is now at value -6.40, with 4.30 for asset returns.