Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH)

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) went up by 11.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.00. The company’s stock price has collected 24.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/09/21 that Cyclo Therapeutics to Present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CYTH is at -0.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.00. CYTH currently public float of 5.72M and currently shorts hold a 1.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CYTH was 450.83K shares.

CYTH’s Market Performance

CYTH stocks went up by 24.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 38.49% and a quarterly performance of 10.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.13% for Cyclo Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.49% for CYTH stocks with a simple moving average of 8.26% for the last 200 days.

CYTH Trading at 30.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.91%, as shares surge +39.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYTH rose by +24.51%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.01. In addition, Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. saw 132.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYTH starting from Ostronic Francis Patrick, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $6.53 back on Apr 16. After this action, Ostronic Francis Patrick now owns 76,559 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics Inc., valued at $65,250 using the latest closing price.

Hrynkow Sharon Hemond, the Chief Scientific Officer of Cyclo Therapeutics Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $7.46 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that Hrynkow Sharon Hemond is holding 18,350 shares at $7,460 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-991.99 for the present operating margin

-192.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. stands at -989.80. The total capital return value is set at -154.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -155.68. Equity return is now at value -566.80, with -156.40 for asset returns.

Based on Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH), the company’s capital structure generated 1.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.83. Total debt to assets is 1.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -6.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.83.