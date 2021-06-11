International Game Technology PLC (IGT) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) went down by -3.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.43. The company’s stock price has collected -3.59% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/08/21 that Jackpot! IGT and Sony Pictures Television Celebrate 25th Anniversary of Wheel of Fortune(R) Slots

Is It Worth Investing in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE :IGT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IGT is at 2.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for International Game Technology PLC declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $28.15, which is $1.34 above the current price. IGT currently public float of 99.08M and currently shorts hold a 3.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IGT was 2.28M shares.

IGT’s Market Performance

IGT stocks went down by -3.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.16% and a quarterly performance of 27.94%, while its annual performance rate touched 149.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.60% for International Game Technology PLC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.66% for IGT stocks with a simple moving average of 58.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IGT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IGT stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for IGT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IGT in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $32 based on the research report published on May 13th of the current year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IGT reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for IGT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 19th, 2021.

Argus gave a rating of “Buy” to IGT, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on January 12th of the current year.

IGT Trading at 24.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares surge +22.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IGT fell by -3.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +134.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.27. In addition, International Game Technology PLC saw 45.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IGT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.64 for the present operating margin

+36.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Game Technology PLC stands at -30.15. The total capital return value is set at 2.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.13. Equity return is now at value -61.60, with -4.30 for asset returns.

Based on International Game Technology PLC (IGT), the company’s capital structure generated 1,107.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.72. Total debt to assets is 66.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,049.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 86.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.