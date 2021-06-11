Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) went down by -4.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $95.48. The company’s stock price has collected -8.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/01/21 that Hydrofarm Completes Acquisition of Premium Nutrient Producer House and Garden

Is It Worth Investing in Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ :HYFM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $77.25, which is $27.55 above the current price. HYFM currently public float of 23.68M and currently shorts hold a 7.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HYFM was 675.77K shares.

HYFM’s Market Performance

HYFM stocks went down by -8.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.72% and a quarterly performance of -7.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.76% for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.06% for HYFM stocks with a simple moving average of -15.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HYFM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HYFM stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for HYFM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HYFM in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $65 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HYFM reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for HYFM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 04th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to HYFM, setting the target price at $63 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

HYFM Trading at -9.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.33%, as shares sank -7.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYFM fell by -8.24%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.65. In addition, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. saw 2.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HYFM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.50 for the present operating margin

+18.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. stands at -2.13. The total capital return value is set at 2.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.20. Equity return is now at value -1.10, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM), the company’s capital structure generated 9.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.27 and the total asset turnover is 1.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.11.