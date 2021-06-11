Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH)

Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) went up by 1.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.69. The company’s stock price has collected 15.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Thinking about trading options or stock in MicroStrategy, Asana, AMC Entertainment, Ocugen, or Option Care Health?

Is It Worth Investing in Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ :OPCH) Right Now?

Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 445.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OPCH is at 1.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Option Care Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.06, which is $1.99 above the current price. OPCH currently public float of 94.60M and currently shorts hold a 2.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OPCH was 1.16M shares.

OPCH’s Market Performance

OPCH stocks went up by 15.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.05% and a quarterly performance of 3.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.41% for Option Care Health Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.08% for OPCH stocks with a simple moving average of 29.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPCH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPCH stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for OPCH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OPCH in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $22 based on the research report published on January 22nd of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OPCH reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for OPCH stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 11th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to OPCH, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

OPCH Trading at 14.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.15%, as shares surge +25.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPCH rose by +15.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +85.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.79. In addition, Option Care Health Inc. saw 36.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPCH starting from KRAEMER HARRY M JANSEN JR, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $17.59 back on May 19. After this action, KRAEMER HARRY M JANSEN JR now owns 83,760 shares of Option Care Health Inc., valued at $703,656 using the latest closing price.

SHAPIRO MICHAEL H., the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Option Care Health Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $16.33 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that SHAPIRO MICHAEL H. is holding 2,500 shares at $40,825 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPCH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.65 for the present operating margin

+20.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Option Care Health Inc. stands at -0.27. The total capital return value is set at 4.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.36. Equity return is now at value 0.90, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH), the company’s capital structure generated 119.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.45. Total debt to assets is 43.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 116.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.26 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.