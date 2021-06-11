Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for IAA Inc. (IAA)

IAA Inc. (NYSE:IAA) went down by -4.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.85. The company’s stock price has collected -4.58% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/09/21 that IAA and Dealertrack Expand Strategic Agreement for Electronic Registration and Title to Ohio

Is It Worth Investing in IAA Inc. (NYSE :IAA) Right Now?

IAA Inc. (NYSE:IAA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for IAA Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $71.50, which is $17.53 above the current price. IAA currently public float of 134.52M and currently shorts hold a 3.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IAA was 968.52K shares.

IAA’s Market Performance

IAA stocks went down by -4.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.20% and a quarterly performance of -7.36%, while its annual performance rate touched 24.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.61% for IAA Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.83% for IAA stocks with a simple moving average of -8.14% for the last 200 days.

IAA Trading at -8.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares sank -3.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IAA fell by -4.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.75. In addition, IAA Inc. saw -17.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IAA

Equity return is now at value 633.30, with 9.10 for asset returns.