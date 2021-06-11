Here’s Our Rant About Quanta Services Inc. (PWR)

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR) went down by -1.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $101.96. The company’s stock price has collected -1.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/01/21 that Quanta-ATCO Joint Venture, LUMA Energy, Commences Operation and Maintenance of Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Transmission and Distribution System

Is It Worth Investing in Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE :PWR) Right Now?

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PWR is at 1.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Quanta Services Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $109.50, which is $13.04 above the current price. PWR currently public float of 137.79M and currently shorts hold a 1.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PWR was 1.10M shares.

PWR’s Market Performance

PWR stocks went down by -1.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.02% and a quarterly performance of 4.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 131.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.37% for Quanta Services Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.51% for PWR stocks with a simple moving average of 21.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PWR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for PWR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PWR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $115 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2021.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PWR reach a price target of $73. The rating they have provided for PWR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 16th, 2020.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Neutral” to PWR, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on October 21st of the previous year.

PWR Trading at -3.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares sank -3.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PWR fell by -1.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +80.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.88. In addition, Quanta Services Inc. saw 27.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PWR starting from GRINDSTAFF NICHOLAS M, who sale 8,454 shares at the price of $101.22 back on May 10. After this action, GRINDSTAFF NICHOLAS M now owns 31,868 shares of Quanta Services Inc., valued at $855,714 using the latest closing price.

Gregory Paul Craig, the CSO & Division President of Quanta Services Inc., sale 7,570 shares at $86.56 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that Gregory Paul Craig is holding 120,834 shares at $655,259 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.67 for the present operating margin

+14.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quanta Services Inc. stands at +3.98. The total capital return value is set at 11.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.93. Equity return is now at value 11.80, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Quanta Services Inc. (PWR), the company’s capital structure generated 33.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.06. Total debt to assets is 17.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.44 and the total asset turnover is 1.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.