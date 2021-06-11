Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) went up by 0.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.87. The company’s stock price has collected -1.37% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/26/21 that How a Growth Fund Finds Hot Stocks That Tell a Story

Is It Worth Investing in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ :GO) Right Now?

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $40.21, which is $7.54 above the current price. GO currently public float of 87.24M and currently shorts hold a 7.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GO was 902.43K shares.

GO’s Market Performance

GO stocks went down by -1.37% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.23% and a quarterly performance of -6.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.89% for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.52% for GO stocks with a simple moving average of -13.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for GO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $32 based on the research report published on June 04th of the current year 2021.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GO reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for GO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 12th, 2021.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Hold” to GO, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on May 12th of the current year.

GO Trading at -8.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +2.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GO fell by -1.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.19. In addition, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. saw -13.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GO starting from Lindberg Eric J. Jr., who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $34.19 back on Jun 02. After this action, Lindberg Eric J. Jr. now owns 47,960 shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp., valued at $854,750 using the latest closing price.

Lindberg Eric J. Jr., the Chief Executive Officer of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp., sale 25,000 shares at $34.27 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Lindberg Eric J. Jr. is holding 47,960 shares at $856,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.43 for the present operating margin

+29.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. stands at +3.40. The total capital return value is set at 4.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.06. Equity return is now at value 12.60, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Based on Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO), the company’s capital structure generated 149.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.93. Total debt to assets is 55.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 295.09 and the total asset turnover is 1.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.