Can Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) Remain Competitive?

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) went down by -2.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.60. The company’s stock price has collected -0.80% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/01/21 that Capri Holdings Limited Promotes Jenna A. Hendricks to Senior Vice President, Chief People Officer

Is It Worth Investing in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE :CPRI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CPRI is at 2.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Capri Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $65.50, which is $12.39 above the current price. CPRI currently public float of 148.10M and currently shorts hold a 3.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPRI was 1.96M shares.

CPRI’s Market Performance

CPRI stocks went down by -0.80% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.17% and a quarterly performance of -1.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 173.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.13% for Capri Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.84% for CPRI stocks with a simple moving average of 34.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPRI stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for CPRI by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CPRI in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $60 based on the research report published on May 19th of the current year 2021.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CPRI reach a price target of $58, previously predicting the price at $48. The rating they have provided for CPRI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 29th, 2021.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to CPRI, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on January 29th of the current year.

CPRI Trading at -1.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.50%, as shares surge +1.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPRI fell by -0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +225.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.85. In addition, Capri Holdings Limited saw 26.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPRI starting from Purefoy Daniel, who sale 3,520 shares at the price of $56.97 back on May 28. After this action, Purefoy Daniel now owns 14,448 shares of Capri Holdings Limited, valued at $200,534 using the latest closing price.

Purefoy Daniel, the SVP, Global Ops of Capri Holdings Limited, sale 687 shares at $53.60 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Purefoy Daniel is holding 0 shares at $36,825 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.74 for the present operating margin

+58.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Capri Holdings Limited stands at -1.53. The total capital return value is set at 5.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.13. Equity return is now at value -2.80, with -0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI), the company’s capital structure generated 159.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.49. Total debt to assets is 46.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 133.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.