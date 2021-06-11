Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE:BZH) went down by -5.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.12. The company’s stock price has collected -9.02% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/29/21 that Beazer Homes Reports Strong Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE :BZH) Right Now?

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE:BZH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BZH is at 2.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Beazer Homes USA Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.00, which is $5.02 above the current price. BZH currently public float of 29.79M and currently shorts hold a 4.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BZH was 424.40K shares.

BZH’s Market Performance

BZH stocks went down by -9.02% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.99% and a quarterly performance of -1.13%, while its annual performance rate touched 93.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.50% for Beazer Homes USA Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.37% for BZH stocks with a simple moving average of 21.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BZH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BZH stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for BZH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BZH in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $22 based on the research report published on December 11th of the previous year 2020.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BZH reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for BZH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 31st, 2020.

BZH Trading at -6.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BZH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.19%, as shares sank -0.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BZH fell by -9.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.14. In addition, Beazer Homes USA Inc. saw 38.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BZH starting from Salomon Robert L., who sale 4,011 shares at the price of $24.00 back on May 04. After this action, Salomon Robert L. now owns 194,790 shares of Beazer Homes USA Inc., valued at $96,264 using the latest closing price.

Salomon Robert L., the former EVP and CFO of Beazer Homes USA Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $19.93 during a trade that took place back on Apr 20, which means that Salomon Robert L. is holding 168,601 shares at $199,266 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BZH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.78 for the present operating margin

+16.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beazer Homes USA Inc. stands at +2.51. The total capital return value is set at 4.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.09. Equity return is now at value 12.60, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH), the company’s capital structure generated 193.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.90. Total debt to assets is 57.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 192.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 70.43 and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.31.