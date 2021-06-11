Atotech Limited (ATC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) went up by 6.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.95. The company’s stock price has collected -1.58% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/08/21 that Atotech and Nabet India launch Covid-19 awareness campaign “Atotech Cares”

Is It Worth Investing in Atotech Limited (NYSE :ATC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Atotech Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.10, which is $0.94 above the current price. ATC currently public float of 190.59M and currently shorts hold a 0.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATC was 378.32K shares.

ATC’s Market Performance

ATC stocks went down by -1.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.15% and a quarterly performance of 13.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.18% for Atotech Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.32% for ATC stocks with a simple moving average of 16.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATC stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ATC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ATC in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $24 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2021.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATC reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for ATC stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on March 08th, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to ATC, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on March 01st of the current year.

ATC Trading at 12.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.86% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares surge +12.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATC rose by +0.98%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.16. In addition, Atotech Limited saw 23.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.