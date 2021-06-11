A Lesson to Learn: Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX)

Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) went up by 40.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.10. The company’s stock price has collected 46.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/04/21 that Heat Biologics to Showcase Favorable Survival Data of HS-110 in Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients at 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

Is It Worth Investing in Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ :HTBX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HTBX is at 0.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Heat Biologics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.80. HTBX currently public float of 24.20M and currently shorts hold a 10.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HTBX was 405.60K shares.

HTBX’s Market Performance

HTBX stocks went up by 46.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 57.12% and a quarterly performance of 4.35%, while its annual performance rate touched 66.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.09% for Heat Biologics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 50.15% for HTBX stocks with a simple moving average of 26.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HTBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HTBX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for HTBX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HTBX in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $22 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2021.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HTBX reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for HTBX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 14th, 2020.

HTBX Trading at 43.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.82%, as shares surge +58.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTBX rose by +46.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.57. In addition, Heat Biologics Inc. saw 79.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HTBX starting from PRENDERGAST JOHN K A, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $5.87 back on May 14. After this action, PRENDERGAST JOHN K A now owns 203,272 shares of Heat Biologics Inc., valued at $205,292 using the latest closing price.

Smith Edward B III, the Director of Heat Biologics Inc., sale 103,304 shares at $1.03 during a trade that took place back on Nov 12, which means that Smith Edward B III is holding 0 shares at $106,403 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HTBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-845.51 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Heat Biologics Inc. stands at -883.65. The total capital return value is set at -37.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.19. Equity return is now at value -25.80, with -23.90 for asset returns.

Based on Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.57. Total debt to assets is 1.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -8.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 31.12.