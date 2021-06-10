XL Fleet Corp. (XL) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) went down by -1.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.00. The company’s stock price has collected 16.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 12 hours ago that XL Fleet Celebrates Michigan Fleet Electrification Technology Center with Ribbon Cutting Event Featuring Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Is It Worth Investing in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE :XL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for XL Fleet Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.75, which is $0.74 above the current price. XL currently public float of 96.47M and currently shorts hold a 22.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XL was 8.62M shares.

XL’s Market Performance

XL stocks went up by 16.86% for the week, with a monthly jump of 56.70% and a quarterly performance of -24.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.23% for XL Fleet Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 29.39% for XL stocks with a simple moving average of -28.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XL stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for XL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XL in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $30 based on the research report published on January 29th of the current year 2021.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XL reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for XL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 22nd, 2021.

XL Trading at 26.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.86%, as shares surge +49.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XL rose by +16.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.11. In addition, XL Fleet Corp. saw -62.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for XL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-75.20 for the present operating margin

+10.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for XL Fleet Corp. stands at -297.99. The total capital return value is set at -7.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.32.

Based on XL Fleet Corp. (XL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.11. Total debt to assets is 0.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 82.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 38.02.