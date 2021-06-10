Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) went down by -3.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.06. The company’s stock price has collected 26.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/04/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Windtree Therapeutics, Coherus Biosciences, Surface Oncology, Energous Corp, or Nokia?

Is It Worth Investing in Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :WINT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WINT is at -0.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.75. WINT currently public float of 13.65M and currently shorts hold a 4.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WINT was 3.09M shares.

WINT’s Market Performance

WINT stocks went up by 26.42% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.42% and a quarterly performance of -39.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -65.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.25% for Windtree Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.49% for WINT stocks with a simple moving average of -50.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WINT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WINT stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for WINT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WINT in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $12.25 based on the research report published on June 26th of the previous year 2020.

WINT Trading at 14.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WINT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.57%, as shares surge +34.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WINT rose by +26.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.96. In addition, Windtree Therapeutics Inc. saw -52.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WINT starting from Fraser Craig, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $2.09 back on Apr 16. After this action, Fraser Craig now owns 30,298 shares of Windtree Therapeutics Inc., valued at $2,092 using the latest closing price.

Hamill John P., the SVP & CFO of Windtree Therapeutics Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $2.07 during a trade that took place back on Apr 16, which means that Hamill John P. is holding 3,500 shares at $2,067 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WINT

The total capital return value is set at -32.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.69. Equity return is now at value -43.70, with -28.20 for asset returns.

Based on Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT), the company’s capital structure generated 27.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.26. Total debt to assets is 16.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.95.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.96.