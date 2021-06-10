Why Zivo Bioscience Inc. Common Stock (ZIVO)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Zivo Bioscience Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:ZIVO) went up by 16.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.40. The company’s stock price has collected 16.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/02/21 that ZIVO Bioscience to Present at the LD Micro Virtual Invitational Conference on June 9, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Zivo Bioscience Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ :ZIVO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZIVO is at 0.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Zivo Bioscience Inc. Common Stock declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

ZIVO currently public float of 253.30M and currently shorts hold a 0.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZIVO was 89.09K shares.

ZIVO’s Market Performance

ZIVO stocks went up by 16.39% for the week, with a monthly drop of -54.22% and a quarterly performance of -58.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.76% for Zivo Bioscience Inc. Common Stock. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -28.03% for ZIVO stocks with a simple moving average of -46.90% for the last 200 days.

ZIVO Trading at -40.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZIVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.59%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZIVO rose by +46.17%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Zivo Bioscience Inc. Common Stock saw -59.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZIVO starting from Masterson Nola E, who purchase 400 shares at the price of $4.99 back on Jun 02. After this action, Masterson Nola E now owns 4,898 shares of Zivo Bioscience Inc. Common Stock, valued at $1,996 using the latest closing price.

Cornell Alison A, the Director of Zivo Bioscience Inc. Common Stock, purchase 15,000 shares at $4.99 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Cornell Alison A is holding 15,000 shares at $74,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZIVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42778.37 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Zivo Bioscience Inc. Common Stock stands at -45528.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3,307.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.01.