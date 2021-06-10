Why Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) went up by 2.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.85. The company’s stock price has collected 4.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/04/21 that Daré Bioscience to Present at 2021 BIO Digital

Is It Worth Investing in Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ :DARE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DARE is at 1.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Dare Bioscience Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00. DARE currently public float of 45.66M and currently shorts hold a 2.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DARE was 821.66K shares.

DARE’s Market Performance

DARE stocks went up by 4.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.10% and a quarterly performance of -33.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.29% for Dare Bioscience Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.86% for DARE stocks with a simple moving average of -9.69% for the last 200 days.

DARE Trading at -6.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DARE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.19%, as shares surge +1.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DARE rose by +4.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2940. In addition, Dare Bioscience Inc. saw -0.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DARE

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.